Shootings leave four dead in West Des Moines, six injured in Des Moines

Four people were killed, six wounded, in two separate weekend shooting incidents in the Des Moines area.

A man who worked for the state Department of Public Safety as an IT specialist was found dead in his West Des Moines home Saturday, along with the bodies of his wife and two children.

Police say all four had been shot: 44-year-old “Chandra” Sunkara, his 41-year-old wife Lavanya, and their boys, ages 10 and 15. Investigators say there’s no public threat.

In Des Moines early Sunday, police say six people outside a house party were shot by someone in a passing car. They’re all in their teens and 20s. All six are expected to survive. No arrests were made.