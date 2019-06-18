Some details still not known in shooting deaths of West Des Moines family

West Des Moines police have confirmed that the mother and two sons of a family found dead Saturday were murdered.

They also said the father took his own life – but have not said if the father was the one who shot the other family members. The father is 44-year-old Chandrasekhar “Chandra” Sunkara who was an IT specialist with the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Sunkara was found dead Saturday along with his 41-year-old wife Lavanya and his 11 and a 14-year-old sons. Police do say there is no danger to the public.

A police news release said other family members, two adults and two children, were staying as guests at the home when the shootings were discovered. One of the guests ran outside looking for help. He found someone walking through the neighborhood and that person called 911.