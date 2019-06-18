Treasurer of Northwest Iowa school’s booster club charged with theft

Police arrested an Estherville man for allegedly stealing funds from a booster club for Estherville Lincoln Central athletic teams.

The Estherville Police Department says it completed an eight-month-long investigation into allegations an Estherville man misappropriated more than $29,000 from the ELC Booster Club from August, 2015 until his removal in November, 2018.

Fifty-four-year-old Timothy Loock of Estherville has been charged with first degree theft, a class “C” felony. He’s being held in the Emmet County Jail and is scheduled to make a court appearance today.

(By Nathan Puhl, KILR, Estherville)