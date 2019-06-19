Marshalltown man arrested after high-speed chase in Des Moines

A Marshalltown man is facing a variety of charges after a high speed chase that began near the Des Moines Airport early this morning.

Forty-six-year-old Casey Sheriff was wanted for a probation violation. A police officer spotted him in a vehicle at a major intersection south of the Des Moines Airport. A spokesman for Des Moines Police says Sheriff fled in his vehicle, quickly reaching speeds of 100 miles-an-hour.

Sheriff was taken into custody about 10 minutes after the chase began. He’s been charged with three probation violation, driving while his license was denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and eluding authorities. In 2013, authorities had to search for

Sheriff after he walked away from a work release program in Marshalltown. He had been sent to prison for a domestic assault conviction. Sheriff has previous convictions for felonies and aggravated misdemeanors in Marshall, Polk and Clarke Counties.