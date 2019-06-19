Woman found in Creston with gunshot wound

A woman was found shot in Creston this morning.

Creston Police received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at an apartment at 2:05 a.m. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital. Police say they have identified all the parties involved and the public is not in danger.

They have not yet released the identities of the victim or anyone else involved in the shooting.

(By Raquel Linch, KSIB, Creston)