Fired Iowa volleyball coach releases statement

Former University of Iowa Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Bond Shymansky acknowledges that an NCAA violation was committed when he provided financial assistance to a team member during the summer of 2017 to cover her rent.

Coach Shymansky:

“For the past month I have cooperated with the University’s request to remain silent regarding the underlying basis for my suspension. Now that I have been terminated, it is time to shed light on the details and end any wild speculation.

I did not discriminate against, abuse, or harass anyone – and there has never been an allegation of sexual misconduct against me. In an act of compassion, I advanced funds to cover a young woman’s unanticipated summer expenses in 2017. She came to Iowa City expecting to be on full scholarship, but when that status changed, she had nowhere else to turn. I have prided myself on running an NCAA compliant program. However, I understand that I didn’t “do it right” by NCAA standards in this one instance and I am prepared to accept whatever sanction is deemed appropriate by the NCAA.

I was born and raised a “Hawkeye” and wish to stay a part of this great community. I know big things are in store for Coach Brown and the rest of the exceptional young women in our volleyball program. As a man of faith, I humbly apologize to anyone that my actions may have negatively impacted, and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”