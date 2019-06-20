Former Missouri trooper involved in Iowan’s death loses license again

Missouri has once again revoked the license of a former trooper involved in the 2014 drowning of an Iowa man.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has once again revoked Anthony Piercy’s peace officer license — preventing him from being commissioned by any Missouri law enforcement agency. Last month, a Missouri judge reversed the state’s decision to revoke Piercy’s license and kicked proceedings back to the department. The judge said state did not provide findings of fact and conclusions of law.

The department reviewed the issue and revoked the license again. Piercy was driving 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Clive by boat on the Lake of the Ozarks to get an alcohol test when Ellingson fell overboard and slipped out of an unsecured life jacket.