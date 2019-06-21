Man under arrest in connection with shooting that wounded woman in Creston

Police say a man who had a gun at the scene of a shooting in Creston earlier this week is being held in the Union County Jail.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday morning in Creston and found a woman with a gunshot wound in an apartment. She was taken to the Creston hospital, then transferred to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

Creston Police announced today that they arrested 37-year-old Charles Edward Keeton Wednesday morning and he’s been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say Keeton was at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived. Further charges are expected in the case.

Keeton is being held in the Union County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)