State tax breaks approved for Fairfield and Perry business expansions

A state board has approved state tax breaks on construction materials for companies expanding facilities in Fairfield and Perry.

Traffix Devices in Fairfield makes things like rubber cones, barricades and construction signs and ships its products around the globe. The company plans to spend $4.7 million to expand its operation in Fairfield. After construction’s done, Traffix Devices will hire 17 new workers.

The other project getting state tax breaks is in Perry. T.C. and B. Corporate Wearables makes sportswear, hats, bags and blankets. It plans to spend $2 million converting a building in Perry’s Industrial Park into a warehouse, with some office space, too. The company promises to hire 10 more people for its expanded operation in Perry.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board this morning voted to extend tax breaks to the companies through the state’s “high quality jobs” initiative.