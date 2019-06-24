Casey’s General Stores offering customers new ‘digital platforms’

The Des Moines Register reports Casey’s General Stores executives are exploring how automation may help deal with the difficulty in finding part-time employees. Earlier this month, out-going Casey’s CEO Terry Handley touted the company’s “e-commerce” initiative.

“As we witness the continued evoluation of the retail landscape and ever-changing consumer habits, we must continue to adapt,” Handley said.

The ordering platform on the company’s website has been streamlined. Hadley said customers can pay online before they get to the store.

“In addition, the system automatically engages cross-sale opportunities to the consumer during every order,” Handley said.

The new Casey’s General Stores smart phone “app” to order pizza and other prepared foods will be available this summer. Casey’s executives also announced on a June 11th conference call with investors that they are spending more on technology and have plans to install ordering kiosks inside stores as well.

“The integration of the new suite of digital platforms for customers will create a seamless customer experience both online and instore that enhances our digital capabilities and facilitates personalized marketing and rewards,” Handley said.

Casey’s operates 2,146 stores in the Midwest. Forty-one new stores are under construction.

……………….