Nebraska man dies, Atlantic woman injured in motorcycle accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcycle crash near Atlantic on Saturday killed a Nebraska man and left an Iowa woman injuried.

According to the report, a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 44-year-old Aaron Newton, of Omaha was traveling west on Highway 83/The Marne Road at around 2:32 a.m., when for reasons unknown, the cycle left the road on a curve and entered the west ditch until it struck a telephone pole anchor.

Newton and his passenger, 22-year-old Brittney Hill, of Atlantic, were ejected from the cycle, which came to rest on its side. Neither rider was wearing a helmet. Newton died from his injuries. Hill was transported by LifeNet helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Initial reports said she was suffering from hip and leg injuries. The Patrol says alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)