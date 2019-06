Authorities are seeking tips from the public as they investigate a weekend assault at a home in Webster City.

At about 6:30 Saturday night, Webster City police were called about a disturbance in a home. They found a 35-year-old woman and a juvenile boy had been injured. Both were taken to Webster City’s hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a condition report on the victims or other details about the incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)