Collins woman dies in Story County accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a central Iowa woman was killed in a two-car accident in Story County on Monday afternoon.

Reportedly, a southbound car driven by 63-year-old Gayle Lawton of Collins stopped at a stop sign when she continued through and failed to yield to westbound traffic on Highway 30. A westbound car, driven by Amanda Wierson of Collins, struck the Lawton car as it was crossing the highway.

Lawton died of her injuries at a hospital in Des Moines. Wierson was taken to an Ames hospital for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)