Harlan truck driver dies in Shelby County accident

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a western Iowa man Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred east of Harlan at around 4 p.m. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports 71-year-old Dale Hemminger, of Harlan, died after the 1994 International semi he was driving, left Nishna Avenue for reasons unknown and rolled into the south ditch, leaving him trapped in the vehicle.

Hemminger, had to be cut out of the wreckage and died at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)