Illinois man convicted on 15 federal charges for attack in Iowa

A Rock Island, Illinois man has been convicted of multiple crimes for going after his ex-girlfriend in Davenport.

Forty-three-year-old Chad Eric Mink was found guilty of 15 federal offenses including interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, stalking (two counts), interstate domestic violence (two counts), possession of unregistered destructive devices (pipe bombs) (two counts), being a prohibited person in possession of explosives (two counts), fraudulent use of a means of identification of another person, malicious use of explosives, possession of a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence, carrying explosive materials during commission of a federal felony, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of official proceedings.

More than 70 witnesses testified Mink used a stolen truck loaded with pipe bombs to ram a vehicle occupied by a former girlfriend and her boyfriend. He also planted a pipe bomb near the woman’s room at a hotel in Davenport. He was also found guilty of attempting to influence a witness to destroy evidence and to fabricate evidence in the case.

Mink faces up to a maximum of life in prison along with mandatory minimum sentences of five, ten and 30 years for the crimes once a sentencing date has been set.