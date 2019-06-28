Harlan man dies in motorcycle accident

For the second time in less than three days, a fatal accident has taken place in western Iowa’s Shelby County.

Harlan Police say 55-year-old Scott Alan Petersen, of Harlan, died when his motorcycle was struck by a car at around 6:20 p.m., Thursday. Police arriving on the scene attempted to aid the man before an ambulance arrived, but Petersen had died.

The crash happened as Petersen was operating his motorcycle westbound on Chatburn Avenue (or Highway 44), when 24-year-old Riley Jean Kay attempted to turn east on Chatburn from 9th Street. Authorities said her view may have been obstructed by a vehicle in the northern most lane traveling west, slightly ahead of Petersen.

Tuesday afternoon, another Harlan man, 71-year old Dale Hemminger died, after the 1994 International semi he was driving, left the road for reasons unknown and rolled into the south ditch, leaving him trapped in the vehicle.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)