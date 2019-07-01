Child left in hot car in Sioux City dies

A baby that was left in a hot car in northwest Iowa has died.

Sioux City police say a 16-month-old girl has died after she was left alone in a car Sunday afternoon on a day when temperatures reached into the upper 90s in town.

Police were dispatched to a westside residence around 4 p.m. where they found the infant in the car. The infant was taken to Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital but the girl did not survive. Police have not released the name of the infant, her guardians or any other details.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)