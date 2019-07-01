Clarinda man dies in motorcycle accident

A motorcycle accident in southwest Iowa’s Page County over the weekend has claimed the life of a Clarinda man.

The Clarinda Police Department says 26-year-old Daniel Nathan August died at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, after he failed to turn at a T-intersection in Clarinda. The 2005 Harley Davidson cycle struck a retaining wall adjacent to the intersection and went airborne.

August was ejected from the motorcycle and landed several hundred feet from the wall at a practice football field facility. He was not wearing a helmet, and died at the scene. Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)