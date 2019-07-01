Northwest Iowa man injured in ATV wreck caused by bull

A charging bull caused an all terrain vehicle accident in northwest Iowa.

Fifty-two-year old Joseph Eickholt of rural Hinton was checking his cattle Friday evening when a bull had turned and started charging after Eickholt and the ATV. In an effort to escape the bull, Eickholt drove through a wash-out causing his ATV to roll, throwing Eickholt from the machine.

Eickholt was able to place a cell phone call to his family, who found him lying in the pasture. Eickholt was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Mercy One of Sioux City. Officials say his condition is not known, but determined not to be life threatening.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)