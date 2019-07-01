Storm causes lots of tree damage in Dubuque

They are picking up sticks today in Dubuque after storms blew through Sunday.

City public works director John Klostermann says the storm carried a lot of punch with 60 to 70 mile-an-hour winds for a short period of time that did a lot of tree damage. Most of the damage was on the north side of the city, and it was isolated in other parts. No one reported any injuries.

The storm hit outside of the city as well, and Alliant Energy reported at one point some 4,000 people in Dubuque County without power. “A lot of these trees of course get tangled up with the power lines, so that all had to be coordinated with Alliant Energy and the fire department did some standby on things while we had to wait for Alliant to get there. The park department tree crews were out doing cleanup andpublic works was out last night also,” according to Klosterman.

He is not sure how many trees may’ve been damage. “I didn’t see any full trees down last night — which was a good thing. Most of the stuff I saw were branches, or several branches of different sizes,” Klosterman says. Klosterman says the heavy rain caused a few issues, with some minor street flooding for a time, but no damage that he is aware of related to the flooding.

Klosterman says with the amount of tree limbs down the city is offering curbside pickup of the debris.