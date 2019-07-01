Supreme Court gives partial victory to former DCI agent

The Iowa Supreme Court gave a partial victory to a former DCI agent who says he we fired for speaking up against leaders of the Department of Public Safety.

The Supreme Court ruled Larry Hedlund’s whistleblower claim can move forward, but upheld the dismissal of his age discrimination claim and his request for emotional damages. Hedlund was fired in 2013 after he made several complaints against DPS leaders and reported that the SUV carrying then Governor Terry Branstad was doing 90 miles-an-hour on the highway.

The district court had dismissed all of Hedlund’s claims — saying they should be resolved at the department level.