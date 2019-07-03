Iowa’s Gustafson named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

Iowa All-American Megan Gustafson has been named the 2018-19 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year.

Gustafson is the first Iowa student since Kristy Gleason (field hockey) in 1994 to win the award. She is the eighth Big Ten basketball student-athlete to claim the honor.

Gustafson ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She is the first Big Ten student to be named consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). She was also named the Honda Sport Award winner for basketball and was one of three finalists for the Honda Cup.

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson owns 16 Iowa school records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460). Gustafson led the nation in five categories as a senior, including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.9), total points (1,001), and double-doubles (33). She also holds conference career records for rebounds (1,460), field goal percentage (.657), and double-doubles (88).