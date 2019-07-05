Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run accident in Des Moines

Des Moines police are now holding a suspect they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of an SUV was speeding, ran a red light and hit a car, killing the car’s driver, then ran away. The victim’s identified as 19-year-old Kevin Troung of Des Moines.

Police later arrested 23-year-old Alexandria Newton of Des Moines. She’s facing a list of charges, including: homicide by reckless

driving, no insurance, driving while license suspended and failure to render aid.