Fire destroys lumber company in Greene

The state fire marshal will help investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed a northeast Iowa lumber company early this morning.

Crews from seven area departments were called out to battle the fire that broke out at the Greene Lumber Company in Greene just after 3 a.m. today. According to several reports, the lumber company’s main building was one of three on the property consumed by the fire.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that heat from the massive fire cracked windows and melted siding on a home across the street. No injuries have been reported. It’s the second time in a week that fire crews were called to the Greene Lumber Company.

A fire there on July 1st involved an electrical panel. There’s no word on if the two fires are related.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein/Waterloo)