A man shot during a traffic stop in southwest Iowa is in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital.

A Leon policeman pulled a car over shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. State officials say a man in his 50s sprayed the Leon officer with mace and, in response, the officer fired his weapon. The injured man was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.