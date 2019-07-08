Spencer woman with ALS appeared on national TV this morning

A northwest Iowa woman battling an aggressive form of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, was featured on The Today Show on NBC this morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Jaci Hermstad of Spencer has been in New York City getting treatments of an experimental drug that could stop the progression of the disease. The Food and Drug Administration gave special, early approval of the medicine so Hermstad could get it before traditional testing was completed. This Thursday she’s scheduled to receive her third spinal infusions of the drug.

Hermstad’s identical twin died of the disease at the age of 17.

(Reporting by Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)