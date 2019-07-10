Former Illinois congressman now running in Iowa

A former Illinois congressman who represented the Quad Cities for two years now lives in Iowa and wants another go at Congress.

Republican Bobby Schilling, of LeClaire, says he began to consider running again after Democrats took control of the U.S. House last fall, then made the decision final after Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack, of Iowa City, announced he’ll retire next year.

“Seeing what the Illinois Democrats have done to the state of Illinois and knowing that that’s coming to Iowa, I want to be the block,” Schilling says. “I want to make sure that we don’t have people in Congress that are pushing for higher taxes, banning the health insurance for private held companies.”

Schilling says he has experience in Washington, but still can be seen as a “fresh face” by Iowa voters. He also thinks he can attract independent residents of the Second District. So far, other Republicans have talked about running for Loebsack’s seat, but none have made a formal announcement.

(By Herb Trix, WVIK, Rock Island)