19 presidential candidates to appear at series of Iowa forums next week

AARP and The Des Moines Register are sponsoring forums in five Iowa cities featuring 19 Democratic presidential candidates next week. AARP state director Brad Anderson says each candidate will have 25-minutes on stage.

“We wanted something that really kind of favored substance over soundbites,” Anderson says.

The candidates will answer questions from the audiences of AARP members as well as from moderators Kathie Obradovich of The Des Moines Register and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson.

“We anticipate that topics across the board are going to be covered that really apply to all people, but certainly the 50-plus population,” Anderson says.

According to Anderson, research indicates one out of every five people who attend the 2020 Caucuses will be an AARP member.

“People don’t realize that on Caucus Night, 60 percent of the Caucus-goers are going to over the age of 50,” Anderson says. “There’s been a lot of talk about the millennial vote, which is certainly important, but really all the candidates should be paying close attention to the 50-plus population and the issues they care about.”

Each forum will begin at 2 p.m. and be livestreamed on The Des Moines Register’s website. The schedule is below.

Des Moines Forum: Monday, July 15

Speakers:

Sen. Cory Booker

Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vice President Joe Biden Davenport Forum: Tuesday, July 16

Speakers:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Secretary Julián Castro

Sen. Kamala Harris Cedar Rapids Forum: Wednesday, July 17

Speakers:

Rep. Tim Ryan

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. John Delaney

Sen. Michael Bennet Sioux City Forum: Friday, July 19

Speakers:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Andrew Yang Council Bluffs Forum: Saturday, July 20

Speakers:

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Gov. Steve Bullock

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Mayor Bill DeBlasio