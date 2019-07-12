Fatal shooting in Lyman under investigation

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about a fatal shooting in Lyman on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office reports they responded to a call of a shooting at 69244 Lyman Street at 7:02 p.m. The victim, 22-year-old Chase Jones of Atlantic, was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Griswold Rescue, but he did not survive.

Initial dispatch reports indicated Jones was shot in the neck during the misfire of a nine millimeter handgun. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation.

(By Chris Parks, KJAN, Atlantic)