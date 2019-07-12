Janesville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for distributing meth

A northeast Iowa man who conspired with others to distribute ice methamphetamine will spend 30 years in federal prison.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Lewis of Janesville was found guilty by a jury in August of conspiracy to distribute the drug by working with various individuals in the Waterloo area.

Evidence showed Lewis would get meth from out-of-state via shipments that came in car part boxes. He would then sell it in Iowa. It also showed he allowed others to use his home to repackage and distribut the meth.

Evidence presented showed that after the trial Lewis obstructed justice by threatening and intimidating multiple people who testified as witnesses against him. This included telling one witness that he was “a dead man.”