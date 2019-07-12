Sutherland man dies in tractor accident

The O’Brien County Sheriff has released the identity of the man killed in a tractor rollover accident Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the intersection of 420th Street and Van Buren Avenue in Sutherland around 6 p.m. Wednesday where they found a tractor with attached bush mower upside down in the ditch.

A preliminary investigation determined 78-year-old Gary Jungjohan of Sutherland had been mowing the north shoulder of the roadway when the tractor rolled into the ditch pinning him underneath. He was died in the accident.