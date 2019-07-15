Miller-Meeks explores 4th run for U.S. House seat

State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa is exploring a fourth run for a seat in congress.

Miller-Meeks, a Republican, ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack in 2008, 2010 and 2014. Loebsack is not seeking re-election in 2020. Miller-Meeks was just elected to a four-year term in the state senate last year.

In a written statement, Miller-Meeks says she did not expect to seek a seat in the U.S. House again, but is exploring the possibility after visiting with voters in the second congressional district. Miller-Meeks, who is an eye doctor, said Iowans are “frustrated by the lack of progress and dysfunction in D.C.” and she said during her first year in the state senate she learned her experience in the health care field has value in the legislative process.

Miller-Meeks is likely to face a Republican primary if she runs. A former Illinois Congressman has filed the paperwork to raise money to run in Iowa’s second congressional district. Bobby Schilling, who has moved to Le Claire, Iowa, served one term in the U.S. House.

Miller-Meeks this morning resigned her seat on the Iowa Republican Party’s state central committee, saying continued service on the board would be a conflict. Miller-Meeks was among four legislators who were given a chance to speak before President Trump addressed last month’s Iowa GOP fundraising dinner in West Des Moines.