Tracking technology will be used in sports betting apps

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission got a look at some of the technology that will be used for sports gambling during their meeting last week.

Iowa Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the geolocation technology will ensure that online betting comes from within the state. “The way the federal laws work with regard to georegulation — is the individuals who are conducting the bets — they have to be located within the boundaries within the state in which the sports wagering is authorized,” Ohorilko explains.

The 19 state-licensed casinos can create their own betting apps, or team with a company that will provide them. Ohorilko says the apps include the ability to know the user’s location. “Geolocation is a very fascinating technology, it works very, very well. Customers when they are using their apps, those apps can work anywhere, but the wagering element will not work unless the geolocation provider can identify that the person is located within the state of Iowa,” Ohorilko says.

He says even if you are in neighboring states — you can’t complete a bet. “If someone is just across the river, those attempts to wager are being denied,” Ohorilko says. Ohorilko says the geolocation technology can accurately know whether you are in or out of the state.

“Those boundaries will be drawn for the state of Iowa — and it does not matter if it is a river boundary or a land boundary — they will be precise,” according to Ohorilko. “And if someone is attempting a wager outside of the state — that attempt will be denied.”

The Racing and Gaming Commission held a hearing on the rules for sports gambling at their meeting last week and a special meeting is set for July 30th, where it is expected they will adopt the rules.