Bancroft deaths found to be murder-suicide

Investigators have identified the three bodies found in a Bancroft house last week and ruled the deaths a double murder-suicide.

The investigation found that 22-year-old Mason Alrik Cederwall and 30-year-old Amy Lynn Manna — who lived in the residence — were shot to death. The third person found dead in the home was identified as 30-year-old Austin James Bernhard, also from Bancroft. Bernhard died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that Bernhard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend and it also discovered that he had been arrested on July 4th on charges of assault and burglary involving Cedarwall and Manna.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)