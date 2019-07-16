Sheldon man charged after firing gun in Minnesota motel room

A northwest Iowa man is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after a bullet hit a woman in the next room at a Super 8 motel in Willmar, Minnesota.

Officers learned that 34-year-old Joey Schipper of Sheldon, Iowa, shot a small caliber handgun and the round traveled through the wall and into an adjacent room. The bullet struck a 68-year-old woman from Backus in the leg.

The woman was a motel guest. She was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Her injury is non-life threatening.

(Thanks to J.P. Cola, KWLM, Wilmar, Minnesota)