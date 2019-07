A $100 million theme park is planned for the Waterloo area.

The owners of Lost Island Water Park announced a proposal Monday to build an amusement near their current attraction. Officials say state “Rise” funds, city contributions and private investments will help pay for the project.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with the new theme part opening in 2022.

Lost Island was number-two on USA Today’s Best Outdoor Water Parks for 2019.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)