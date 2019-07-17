Woman and two children found murdered in Des Moines apartment

A triple-homicide is under investigation in Des Moines.

Des Moines police were called to an apartment complex near downtown about 11 o’clock Tuesday night where three bodies were found in a single unit. The victims are said to be an adult female and two children, a boy and a girl.

All three lived in the apartment and all three sustained gunshot injuries. Autopsies are planned. No names or ages were released.

Police say they’ve identified who’s responsible for the deaths, adding, there is no ongoing threat.