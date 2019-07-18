Greeley man dies in logging accident

A Delaware County man died Tuesday in a logging accident in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to 39185 Errthum Road north of Holy Cross shortly before 12:30 pm for a work-related accident. Authorities say Kendrick Forest Products, based out of Edgewood, was logging a timber.

Forty-nine-year old Joel Ernst of Edgewood was pulling cut trees with a log skidder when one of the logs he was pulling struck a standing tree. The tree fell over, striking 38-year old Jason Steger of Greeley. Steger sustained fatal injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified due to the accident being work-related. Steger had been employed with Kendrick Forest Products for 22 years, working the last four years as a logger.

In a statement issued on their Facebook page, the company says Kendrick Forest Products will never be the same, calling Jason an extraordinary person who will be deeply missed by their work family, his friends and family and the community.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)