Manchester nurse accused of taking painkillers from patients

An eastern Iowa nurse is accused of stealing pain medications from patients in her care at a nursing home.

Thirty-one-year-old Katie Boll of Manchester is charged with thirteen counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge.  Prosecutors accuse Boll of taking powerful painkillers — including hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone and codeine — from at least 14 patients in her care in 2018.

She is also charged with one count of tampering with a consumer product. Prosecutors say she diluted liquid morphine with mouthwash, which resulted in an injury to a patient.

Bell was released on bond pending her trial — which has been set for September 16th.