$4.3 million settlement connected to lottery scam case

The Multi-State Lottery Association has agreed to a $4.3 million class action settlement connected to a series of drawings rigged by one of its employees.

Attorneys who worked on the lawsuit say lottery players will be able to make claims on a website, to potentially recover the cost of the tickets they purchased for the rigged games.

Eddie Tipton, who worked at the Multi-State Lottery Association, is serving a 25-year prison sentence for setting up the lottery scam. Tipton rigged drawings in at least five states. He was recorded on surveillance video buying a winning Hot Lotto ticket in Iowa, but Iowa lottery officials refused to award the prize to another person who tried to claim it. Tipton’s scheme started to unravel after the Iowa Lottery released the video footage of Tipton and a co-worker at the Multi-State Lottery Association recognized Tipton.