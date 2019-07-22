Body found in Council Bluffs identified as man who’s been missing since 2009

The body of a man that was found in a former Council Bluffs supermarket is now identified as a former employee.

The DCI Lab in Ankeny has confirmed through a DNA match that the body of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada was the person whose remains were found January 24th in a former supermarket.

The body, which was found between two coolers that were being removed by a contractor, was apparently been there for quite some time. The autopsy indicated no signs of trauma.

Ely Murillo-Moncada was last seen in November of 2009, after he became upset and ran out of his parents’ home. The man was 25-years old at the time of his disappearance.

Former employees at the store told investigators that it was common for workers to be on top of the coolers, as the space was utilized for storage of goods.

Investigators believe that Murillo went to the store after leaving his home and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into an approximate 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, getting trapped. The case is now closed and classified as an accidental death.

The store, formerly known as the No Frills Supermarket, closed in 2016.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)