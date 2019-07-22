Earlville man’s murder trial moved to Dubuque County

A judge has moved the trial of a Delaware County man accused of killing his wife with a corn rake.

Todd Mullis was set to stand trial in Delaware County District Court beginning August 19th. Last month, Mullis’ attorneys requested a change of venue, arguing in a motion that the case’s widespread publicity would prejudice a potential jury and prevent Mullis from receiving a fair trial in Delaware County.

On Friday, the Delaware County Attorney’s Office received notice that the request was granted. Mullis’ trial will be moved to Dubuque County beginning September 16th.

Mullis is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, Amy, who was fatally injured on their farm near Earlville last November. Amy suffered stab wounds on her back from a corn rake. Todd had reported his wife fell on the rake, but an autopsy ruled her death was a homicide.

Mullis is currently being held in the Buchanan County Jail on $5 million cash only bond.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)