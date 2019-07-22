Five hurt as storm smacks Waverly during festival

Clean-up is underway in Waverly after a weekend storm injured five people and left wide-spread damage throughout the northeast Iowa community.

Officials say straight-line winds uprooted trees and blew down utility lines around noon on Saturday.

The sudden storm hit Waverly just as the city’s annual Heritage Days Festival was getting underway following a parade.

High wind hit the fairgrounds and collapsed the beer tent, injuring five people. Festival organizers reported the injuries were all relatively minor.

Despite the storm damage, Waverly Heritage Days went on as scheduled.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)