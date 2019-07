An explosion rocked a northwest Iowa feed mill Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the explosion at Deluxe Feeds in Sheldon, but the facility was damaged. According to a statement from Muscatine-based Kent Feeds — which owns the feed mill — “the cause of the explosion is under investigation.”

The facility produces livestock feed that’s shipped to swine, beef and dairy producers in Iowa and three other states. A $37 million expansion of the plant began in 2017 and has not been completed.