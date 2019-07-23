Northwest Iowa police chief faces domestic charge

The police chief in the northwest Iowa community of Kingsley has been charged with domestic abuse assault.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says 51-year-old Joseph E. Hoover was booked into the Plymouth County Jail following the investigation of an incident on the morning of July 19th at his home.

Court records say Hoover acknowledged to sheriff’s deputies that he struck his wife with a forearm and shoulder during their altercation early Friday morning.

The charge against Hoover is a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Plymouth County Jail and then released.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)