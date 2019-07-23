Police say drownings of two men in private Davenport pool were accidental

Davenport police are offering some answers about the deaths of two people last night, but questions remain.

Police are releasing the names of the two eastern Iowa men whose bodies were found in a backyard swimming pool about 9 PM.

They’re identified as 60-year-old Mark Anderson of Eldridge, and 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson of Bellevue. Police say the two were not related.

The preliminary investigation shows both men accidentally drowned.

The 4,000 square foot house, in Davenport’s up-scale McClellan Heights neighborhood, is owned by a man who also owns The 11th Precinct, a popular bar in the nearby Village of East Davenport.