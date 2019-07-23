Suspects steal used vehicles from dealership

Police in a Des Moines suburb are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole two used vehicles from a Ford dealership.

The theft happened after the Charles Gabus Ford dealership closed last Thursday. A white Ford F-350 truck with special tire rims and a 2017 Dodge Journey S-U-V were stolen. Police say the suspects used the truck to break through the door to the service bay, then drove both vehicles off the property.

Urbandale Police posted photos of the suspects on Facebook. One person was wearing a baseball cap and the other was wearing a hoodie. The dealership sits at the intersection of two busy, four-lane streets, near the first shopping mall to open in the Des Moines area.

(Reporting by Olive Gardner)