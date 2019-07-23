Sweet corn season now underway throughout Iowa

Sweet corn season has finally arrived in all parts of Iowa.

“It is a little bit later this year, but it’s here,” said Becky Kempers, manager of the Sioux City Farmers Market.

Kampers started fielding questions in early June about sweet corn.

“eople are really anxious and we’re just now seeing more and more sweet corn come to the tables at the market,” Kempers said, “so it’s a good thing.”

Sweet corn development in the Midwest was delayed due to this year’s rainy, wet weather in the early spring, followed by cool conditions. Three vendors will be selling sweet corn when the Sioux City Farmers Market opens Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“Usually the sweet corn, when it comes in, is the first thing to go and if you don’t get down there by 9:30, you will have to wait until Saturday because it will most likely to be gone,” Kempers said.

The Sioux City Farmers Market — staged in downtown Sioux City — will have five sweet corn vendors this Saturday.