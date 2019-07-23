Two drownings in river that runs through state park near Mt Vernon

Radio Iowa

Authorities believe they’ve found the body of a Cedar Rapids man who went missing while swimming Saturday evening.

Thirty-one-year-old Jairo (HAY-roh) Jimenez was last seen swimming near the dam on the Cedar River, inside Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release late Monday afternoon, saying a body had been found in the river.

This is the second drowning this month in the river that runs through Palisades-Kepler State Park. A boater went underwater, near the dam on the river, July 7th. His body was found two days later.