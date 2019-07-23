Two Hawkeyes on Outland Watch List

Iowa junior linemen Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs have been named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Iowa is one only two Big Ten schools with two student-athletes named to the 83-player list.

Presented by the Football Writers Association of America in partnership with the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, the Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense. Four Hawkeyes (Cal Jones, 1955; Alex Karras, 1957; Robert Gallery, 2003; Brandon Scherff, 2014) have won the award.

Jackson (6-foot-7, 320-pounds) earned second-team All-Big Ten honors a year ago. He started 12 straight games at left tackle, helping the Hawkeye offense average 31.2 points per game last season. He has started 24 games in two seasons.

The Detroit native earned preseason first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-America honors by Athlon Sports and preseason first-team All-America honors by College Football News earlier this summer.

Wirfs (6-5, 320) started 12 straight games at right tackle a year ago and has 20 starts in two seasons. The native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition last year.

Earlier this summer, Wirfs was named an Athlon Sports preseason fourth-team All-America selection and a second-team All-Big Ten selection. He was also a preseason second-team All-America selection by College Football News.

Established in 1946, the Outland Trophy is named after Dr. John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players in college football history to be named an All-American at two positions.